The defender is aiming for the Super Cup: Rugani can be confirmed in Rome. For the Olimpico Dybala doubt: does he play from the start?

Three good news for Massimiliano Allegri in the run-up to the match against Roma: Chiellini recovered from Covid-19 and is back at his disposal, Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge worked regularly in groups with their teammates. They counterbalance the unavailability of Bonucci and Danilo, in line with the schedule to recover from their respective injuries but definitely out for the trip to Rome.

THE CHOICE ON THE MODULE – In the aftermath of the same match with Napoli, unloading time for those who took to the field at the Stadium and exercises with a final seven-on-seven match for everyone else. There will be only one training session, on the eve before the start, to try something more concrete. And perhaps also for this reason Allegri will hardly want to overturn the formation proposed for the Epiphany so much. Some changes in the relays, however, are conceivable, in particular in midfield and in attack. We start from the form: with Dybala in the field from the first minute it will be 4-2-3-1, otherwise space for 4-3-3.

THE POSSIBLE CHOICES – Chiellini should better prepare for the Super Cup final with Inter, Rugani and De Ligt should therefore start again from the first minute to protect Szczesny. Pending the full recovery of Pellegrini, the ballot on the left could be between Alex Sandro and De Sciglio. The latter remains a valid solution also on the right, where however Cuadrado still appears to be the favorite. In midfield Bentancur has a slight advantage over Rabiot (and McKennie who would be the third in the event of a three-way solution), to flank Locatelli in the median. Therefore, in the presence of Dybala, Kulusevski, Bernardeschi and Chiesa would run for two jerseys, net of the other open ballot between Morata and Kean. The latter decided the match in the first leg.

January 7, 2022 (change January 7, 2022 | 18:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

