The last match in Serie A of the Juventus captain ends at half-time after a blow to the face at the end of the first half: in the next few days the meeting with LAFC to plan the future. The ending, different, also of Dybala and Bernardeschi

Giorgio Chiellini greets Serie A with the most usual image that will remember him on the pitch: with his head open from some perspective and his face bloody, like a gladiator always ready to give everything. He does so at the Franchi, the stadium where he played his first season in the top flight, and against Fiorentina, with whom – thanks to a loan from Juventus in the summer of 2004, he made his Serie A debut on 12 September 2004. leaving the field, amid applause, had already taken place in the last home match at the Stadium, at minute 17: to celebrate his seventeen years of Juventus. This time he stays out at half-time, after an impeccable first half. See also Bonucci, Cagliari goal. Challenge Kean-Bernardeschi for a jersey

FUTURE USA – The Juventus captain thus leaves the Italian league. The last one from this part of the world will play next June 1st at Wembley, where last summer he raised the trophy for the victory of the European Championship at the helm of the national team: also in the next and last occasion he will be in the blue jersey, and will challenge the ‘Argentina by Messi. The future, on the other hand, has foreseen it far, far away: in the United States, precisely in the Los Angeles FC of coach Steve Cherundolo and patron Peter Guber, film producer. In the coming days the meeting between the parties, the defender seems directed to accept the proposal and indulge in this last life experience, thus being able to more gradually lower the adrenaline that has kept him competitive at very high levels so far.

CAREER – Chiellini has played 429 matches in Serie A (42 of which in Fiorentina), enriched by 27 goals and 23 assists. Before Juve took him – convincing Livorno to dissolve the co-ownership with Roma in their favor – Giorgio had played in B and C1 with the Tuscan club, in which he had played all the juvenile stages. He greets Juve with 561 games played, the third most present in Juventus history of all time after Del Piero and Buffon. He has won nine league titles, five Italian Cups and as many Super Cups with the Old Lady’s jersey, raising four trophies as captain. The latest adventure as a footballer will be planned in the next few hours together with Davide Lippi, his historic agent and now a close friend. Then he will return to Italy after a period in MLS, to embark on a new career as an executive. See also Mai una Joya: Dybala reaches Baggio but no party. And now there is Inter ...

The others – Fiorentina-Juventus is also the last snapshot of Federico Bernardeschi in the black and white jersey, to greetings after five years in Turin. The player and the club have not found an agreement to continue the relationship, the separation takes place in the utmost cordiality: and the strong and long embrace of the number twenty to Allegri and to all the components of the Juventus bench, on the occasion of the change to the sixtieth anniversary of the match, it is a clear demonstration. After tears at the Stadium, Dybala also closes: remaining on the pitch for the entire duration of the match and with the captain’s armband in the second half. He who seemed to be the designated captain after Chiellini, before learning that the outcome of the company assessments went in the opposite direction to confirming him.

May 21, 2022

