The return to the group is the longed-for happy ending, waiting for the return to the field. But the stop of Giorgio Chiellini after less than half an hour of the second game as a starter in the national team suggests that at this stage of his career it is neither correct nor beneficial for anyone to consider the captain a fixed and irremovable starter, but rather a player who needs to be managed and to have time to recover, and for which to imagine a tailor-made quality employment aimed at the “right” matches instead of all the matches. That is exactly the kind of commitment designed for him at Juve from the moment he imagined going on for another year together.