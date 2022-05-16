Tonight with Lazio will be the last in the home of captain and deputy. The coach announces: “The band will go to Bonucci”

There are days that you wish they never started and the closer they get, the more melancholy grows. Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala arrived at Juventus when they were the same age, 21, and they will leave together: today against Lazio will be their last match at the Stadium in black and white. Different paths and stories, but emotions are not measured by the number of years and trophies. Chiellini has been a symbol of the dominating Juventus of the last decade, he has experienced the abyss and the rebirth, in 17 years he has won everything in Italy, inheriting the armband from Buffon. Dybala lived through the golden years of Juventus: 115 goals in 7 seasons, he was the ten who filled the huge void left by Del Piero and made the hearts of adults and children beat with his magic.

Choices and destiny – Chiellini leaves the black and white and the blue, he has not yet decided his future but he will not be in Italy, at most he will allow himself an experience in another world, that of Mls (perhaps in Los Angeles), where his body will not be subjected to the same stress as our championship. It was his choice, due to ailments but also to the lack of qualification for the World Cup. Dybala instead will go to play elsewhere but not by his will: it was a divorce and this makes everything a bit more bitter. “I thought we would be together even more years, but fate puts us on different paths – wrote Joya in a long post -. I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal. With you I grew up, I learned, I lived and I dreamed ”. See also He was the magician of changes, now he makes a few, conservative and late: so Allegri no longer records

Beauty and practicality – More than fate was the club, which for economic and project reasons with the arrival of Vlahovic chose not to renew his contract, withdrawing the proposal made and on which there was an agreement. With Paulo they grew up and dreamed of today’s teenagers, who fell in love with his talent, his elegant and perfidious left-handed, his Gladiator celebrations, his irreverent and mischievous parables. Dybala is joy and beauty, while Chiellini is the praise of practicality: angular and harsh but damn effective, still capable at the threshold of 38 to close in an imaginary cage attackers with half his age. Giorgio is the fierce face of a Juve who never gives up, the warrior who exalts himself in the fight. A defense professor, as Mou called him a few years ago. It is history, as Federico Bernardeschi wrote in a touching greeting message. “I’ll be waiting for you at the Stadium or at home to rejoice and celebrate all these years of Juventus passion with me”, announced the lean and tight captain, as is his nature. See also Juve, turn the page starting from the young. More scouts, fewer agents

New captain – ”We have to honor the match because it will be Chiellini’s party and Dybala’s last. Giorgio is 17 years old with Juve, Paulo still has a career ahead and will have the tribute of the fans “, said Massimiliano Allegri, who also gave some indications of training and the future:” Miretti will play and De Sciglio will return, out Danilo, Arthur and Zakaria. Next year the band will go to Bonucci by hierarchy “. As for the balance of the season, the coach does not give votes: “These are trivial questions, if I say 3 is it okay? At Juve you have to win but reaching the Champions League is not a small result “. It is also not trivial to have closed the season without titles for the first time in 10 years. The time of sums will come, today is the time of tears and emotions. The Gorilla and Joya, captain and deputy, will take each other by the hand and let themselves be overwhelmed by the affection of their people, who would have liked to postpone the saddest day, that of farewell, indefinitely. See also Chiellini: "Now why should we stay close to the club, we will all come out together"

May 16 – 11:58

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#ChielliniDybala #act #Juve #Stadium #Allegri #loses #imagination #practicality