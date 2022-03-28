Giorgio Chiellini’s adventure at Juventus could soon reach its last stop. Failure to qualify for the World Cup pushes him to reflect on his future, among the alternative hypotheses to go on for yet another season under the Mole there is an experience in MLS or a new path as a manager. In the match scheduled at the Franchi next May 22, between Fiorentina-Juventus there could therefore be his farewell to Serie A. An eighteen-year journey, of which we will retrace the main stages.