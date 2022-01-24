The Juve defender and the department and national team colleague Leonardo Bonucci participated in the podcast of Fedez and Luis “Wild Moss”. Revealing anecdotes and answering curious questions

Guests of Fedez and Luis Sal at “Muschio Selvaggio”, the podcast dedicated to themes of culture and society with different guests at each episode, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci took off their masks, participating with great spontaneity and revealing unpublished anecdotes: “C ‘it was a teammate who in the middle of the first half told me: “Leo, check my back if I’m brown, I’m shitting myself”. He took a shot in the locker room and went back, “Bonucci revealed.

Charm and superstition – “Does being a footballer fuck more? Look at me, I’m as ugly as hunger. Bonucci would have succeeded anyway, it’s cuter. I would have made you cry”, echoes his teammate, department and national team. Bonucci instead reveals a background concerning the recent European: “During the competition we had superstitious rituals. One of these concerned Vialli. After the first victory the bus left without him: we were forgetting him. So every time we left Coverciano to go to play, the bus stopped after 5 meters to get him on, even if he had been waiting with us for a quarter of an hour “. See also EU Heidi Hautala has been re-elected Vice-President of the European Parliament

Speaking of celebrations – “After the victory we celebrated all night. Once in Rome, we could not rest. We went to Mattarella, Barella was hangover … We are trained in certain situations”. “As long as you don’t defeat yourself and come home drunk. But even during the championship we have barbecues and drinks. We have had several for the European Championship”, echoes Bonucci.

From Tevez to Bergessio – Chiellini also talks about the former Juve Tevez and a particular opponent: “Tevez is a good player, strong, but he made the difference in terms of character. He aroused fear in his opponents, he killed them. number 1”. On Bergessio: “Once I happened to really hurt a player, Gonzalo Bergessio: tibia and fibula. After 6 months he came back and did the manhunt. Double yellow at the beginning of the second half. Understandable, without rancor “.

January 24, 2022 (change January 24, 2022 | 20:16)

