Chiellini: last match in the national team and then a new adventure

After the moving greeting at the Juventus Stadium, for Giorgio Chiellini it’s time to make decisions about the future. Of course, first there will be the equally exciting last match with the Italian national team: June 1 at Wembley for the prestigious match against Italy.Argentina. The European champions challenge the South American champions for the Conmebol-Uefa Champions Leaguealso known as “Finalissima”, as well as “Maradona Cup“. Three names for a cup that was previously called “Artemio Franchi Trophy”, but it was the first version of an event born in 1985 and abolished in 1993: this is a completely new story, like the one that Chiellini will start writing shortly .

He has two degrees … with many thanks to his mother

“Chiello” certainly did not arrive unprepared for the appointment. He has 38 years old – to be completed on 14 August – but for some time now it has been laying the foundations for a future outside the green rectangle. This can also be understood from the numerous investments he has made, including the last one, concerning bitcoins. Rare (but not unique) case among footballers, the now former Juventus captain is a graduate and not once, but twice. The first in Business Economicswith 109 out of 100, and the second, masterful, in Business Administration, with 110 and honors. Both of his academic “goals” were scored at the University of Turin, reconciling training with pressing football commitments, but above all with the duties of father: “Studying for me was a hobby, it’s a pleasure: it didn’t weigh on me, it kept my mind trained by doing other things. When my daughter was born, I only studied in retreat, traveling and the night before games. Now it is much simpler, there are courses for student-workers. Universities put online telematic lessons specifically for athletes “. A boy with his head in order, also thanks to his parents: “My mother always told me that if I hadn’t studied, she wouldn’t have sent me to play football”.

A successful family

That there is a great family merit in Giorgio’s successes is also evident from the biography of the other brothers. His twin Claudio worked as his agent and as observers of the many players that Juve has loaned to other clubs, before assuming his current position as sporting director of Pisa, who finished third in the Serie B championship and will therefore play the play-offs, trying to win promotion to the top league. The sister Silviaborn in 1997, plays at the center of the women’s Crotone defense, with a determination that is very reminiscent of George. The only one of the four brothers who is not involved in football is Giuliowhich works as Junior product developer for Ermenegildo Zegna.

Chiellini ready to join the management of Juve