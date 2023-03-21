The head of the US National Security Council Milli discussed with his Japanese colleague Yamazaki the missile and nuclear programs of the DPRK

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) of the US Armed Forces, discussed with his Japanese colleague Koji Yamazaki the missile and nuclear programs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). This was announced by the official representative of the KNS Colonel David Butler, writes TASS.

The meeting took place via videoconference. During the conversation, the parties discussed the threats posed by Pyongyang’s programs, and also reaffirmed the determination of the US-Japanese alliance to maintain regional stability. The American general confirmed that the commitment of the United States to defend Japan remains unchanged.

In addition, Milli and Yamazaki supported further discussions on bilateral and trilateral military cooperation with South Korea to respond to the threat from the DPRK.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that Pyongyang needs to be ready to use nuclear weapons at any time to prevent war. Kim Jong-un’s remark was made against the backdrop of another ballistic missile launch. Pyongyang called it a tactical exercise designed to issue stern warnings to Washington and Seoul.