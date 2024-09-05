Mexico City.- Xaviar Babudar, one of the most fervent fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, was sentenced on Thursday to more than 17 years in prison without parole, as well as three more years outside of bars but under supervision, for having robbed banks at gunpoint throughout the United States.

Known as ChiefsAholic, Babudar entered into a plea agreement in February after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 in 11 criminal activities in seven states and laundering the money by gambling in casinos, ESPN reported.

The now convicted man then pleaded guilty to charges of bank robbery, money laundering and transporting stolen property across state lines. Babudar, 30, was a prominent face of the team, apparently dressed as a gray wolf and was widely cheered by fans of the franchise at Arrowhead Stadium and on social media, where he sold an image of being a generous and hard-working bachelor.

However, his trips to Chiefs games as well as his outfits and actions to create his character were a result of the bank robberies that began in March 2022.

Babudar’s secret life was revealed on December 16, 2022, when Oklahoma police arrested him while fleeing an armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. He was released on bail in February 2023, and a month later, after receiving $100,000 in winnings from two bets on the Chiefs, he turned off his GPS monitor and escaped.