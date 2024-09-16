Kansas.- Harrison Butker kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired and the Kansas City Chiefs, kept alive by a pass interference call by Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony on fourth down in the final minute, rallied to beat Cincinnati 26-25.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 151 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but it was his incomplete pass to Rashee Rice on fourth-and-16 from the Kansas City 35 that proved decisive. Anthony got there a split second early and hit Rice from behind with his body, and flags flew with 38 seconds left as the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium erupted.

The penalty came just after the Chiefs got a long gain on fourth down negated by a penalty of their own. The pass interference call moved the Chiefs to the Cincinnati 36-yard line, and the Chiefs ran a pair of plays to bleed the clock for the big-legged Butker, who turned and began walking out of bounds even before his kick cleared the uprights.

Joe Burrow threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, both to Andrei Iosivas, as the Bengals (0-2) came up empty against one of their biggest foes for the third straight time. That includes a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.

Chamarri Conner returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown for the Chiefs, and big offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who took the penalty that nearly cost them their lives in the final minute, had a touchdown reception on a day filled with bizarre plays. It was Kansas City’s second victory decided on the final play after its 27-20 win over Baltimore on opening night.