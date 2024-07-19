Kommersant: General Shamarin, who was suspended from office, partially admitted his guilt in bribery

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who is involved in a bribery case, partially admitted his guilt. This was learned by Kommersant.

According to the publication, the accused admitted that he received 19 million rubles from representatives of the Perm Telephone Plant Telta OJSC. At the same time, Shamarin denies receiving another 17 million rubles. Also, the chief signalman of the Russian army does not agree with the qualification of the charge brought against him under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”), for which he faces 8 to 15 years in prison.

Shamarin was left in pretrial detention until autumn

On July 18, the 235th Garrison Military Court extended Shamarin’s arrest until October 21.

The decision to leave the officer in the pretrial detention center was made at the request of the investigation. The general’s defense asked the court to soften his measure of restraint to one not related to imprisonment, but the court found no grounds for this. The court also did not take into account Shamarin’s willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

On the same day, Shamarin was dismissed from his post. Before his dismissal, Shamarin held the position Chief of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forceshowever, due to the criminal case that was opened, he was temporarily suspended from it.

Shamarin accused of corruption scheme in supply of field telephones

Shamarin was arrested on May 22 on suspicion of corruption. According to investigators, he received tens of millions of rubles from Telt’s management. In return, the accused promised general patronage, as well as an increase in the volume of products supplied under state contracts for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The counterparty verification system shows that in 2015, Telta received an application for the production and supply of the TA-88 field telephone set for the defense department, the contract value was estimated at 278.9 million rubles. In addition, the plant received an order for telecommunications equipment for the needs of Voentelecom in the amount of 163.6 million rubles. Both were completed in March 2016 and January 2016, respectively.

The general came under investigation by the FSB after four witnesses, who had already been convicted of fraud, testified against him.