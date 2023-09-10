Indigenous Bolsonarist has been imprisoned in Brasília since December 2022; is investigated for participation in undemocratic acts

Bolsonarist José Acácio Serere Xavante, Cacique Serere, left prison in Brasília this Saturday (September 9, 2023). He will wear an electronic ankle bracelet. The release was authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. He will respond to the process in freedom. The indigenous man is accused of participating in undemocratic acts. On the day he was arrested, on December 12, 2022, Bolsonarists burned cars and public buses and tried to invade the Federal Police headquarters in the center of Brasília as a protest.