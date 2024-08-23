Indigenous leader met with the PT member during the inauguration of the new presidency of the STJ and they spoke for a few moments

The chief Raoni Metuktire spoke briefly with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) during the inauguration of Minister Herman Benjamin as president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). According to the team of the indigenous leader of the Kayapó ethnic group, he invited the PT member to visit his village in Mato Grosso.

Lula reportedly responded, amid the confusion of authorities leaving the court’s main hall at the end of the inauguration ceremony, that he will, indeed, comply with Raoni’s request. He did not set a date, however.

The last time the PT member and the indigenous leader – one of the 8 people to pass the presidential sash to the PT member on January 1, 2023 – met was in March 2024, in Belém (PA), according to the presidency’s official commitments.

There, the PT member praised Raoni, saying that he deserved to win the Nobel Peace Prize. At an event with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Lula joked with the Frenchman by saying that he hoped he would also campaign to give the prize to chief.

At the same event in March, which awarded the indigenous man with France’s highest honor, the indigenous leader asked that the construction of the Ferrogrão railroad not be approved.

Before that, at the end of 2023, Raoni Metuktire had also publicly held Lula accountable for government policies. On October 27 of last year, he said he would “knock on the door” from the president to demand the fulfillment of promises made to him on the day of the presidential inauguration.

Among the complaints at the time, the indigenous man said that he had not spoken about the matter with the head of the Executive since taking office. Shortly after, on November 3 of that year, Raoni was received at Planalto.