More than 90 percent of cancer patients, among those who learned about it at an early stage, managed to overcome the disease. However, not everyone manages to identify a serious disease in a timely manner. The way to do this as early as possible in a conversation with RIA News named the chief freelance oncologist of the Ministry of Health of Russia, Director General of the National Medical Research Center of Radiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Andrei Kaprin.

In order not to miss the moment and to stop the malignant tumor in a timely manner, Kaprin advised to go to the website of the chief oncologists and the Ministry of Health and pay attention to the tables with the age range of screenings. “Now, if you pass them all on time, then the chance to miss the onset of cancer is very low,” he said.

Commenting on the journalist’s remark that many are repelled by screening procedures (in particular, colonoscopy), the specialist pointed out that scientists from different countries are looking for other ways to diagnose the disease and have already achieved some results in this direction. “We were offered similar tests from South Korea and Germany. They reveal in physiological fluids a specific protein secreted by tumor cells. In theory, this will facilitate early diagnosis, but, of course, clinical studies are still needed, ”the oncologist concluded.

He also added that in the early stages, thanks to mass screenings, it is most often possible to diagnose breast, prostate, and skin cancer. At the same time, he stressed that the latter option is considered one of the most common in Russia. Colorectal cancer ranked third in terms of detection rate.

The oncologist focused on the fact that in the fight against cancer, the detection of a disease in the initial stages seriously increases the chances of defeating it. According to him, in some cases of localization, specialists manage to cure up to 95 percent of patients. However, this requires prophylaxis, mass screenings, as well as “well-oiled work of the oncological service at all levels.”

Earlier, doctors at the Mayo Clinic in the United States called the seemingly “harmless” symptom of cancer. Experts have warned that an itchy rash on the skin can be a symptom of cancer.