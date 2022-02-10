British Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin will meet on Friday, February 11, in Moscow with Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. About this on Thursday, February 10, in an interview BBC Andrey Kelin, Russian Ambassador to London, said.

“Tomorrow [11 февраля] there will be a Minister of Defense in Moscow [Великобритании Бен Уоллес]. As far as I know, the Chief of Defense Staff will be with him [Великобритании]. They will hold separate negotiations [с российскими коллегами] on [военным] questions. Specialists should speak with specialists,” the diplomat said.

Wallace will arrive in Moscow on Friday for talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Earlier, on January 31, Kelin announced Wallace’s plans to come to Moscow, but did not give an exact date.

On January 17, against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, the head of the British Ministry of Defense announced that he had invited his Russian colleague to London to discuss common security issues. On January 21, Shoigu sent an invitation to Wallace to come to Moscow, recalling that the last meeting of the heads of departments of the two countries was held in the UK in 2013.

Earlier, on February 9, Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, arrived in Belarus to monitor the readiness of the Russian military to participate in joint exercises with the troops of the republic.