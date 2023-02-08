General Tomás received command of the Force in the traditional rite of passage; former commander Júlio César Arruda participated

The commander of the Army, General Tomás Paiva, took office on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) in a restricted ceremony at the Headquarters in Brasília. The traditional rite of passage of the command counted with the participation of the former head of the Force Júlio César Arruda, dismissed on January 21st.

O Power360 anticipated on January 6, 2023 that the commander’s inauguration in the Army would be a restricted ceremony. The celebration was attended by the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, and generals who make up the High Command of the Force.

Soldiers from the former government participated in the ceremony. Present were the former Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, and the former Vice President of the Republic and now Senator for Rio Grande do Sul, Hamilton Mourao (Republicans).

In the speech, Arruda highlighted the 48 years of his military career and said that he gives Tomás an Army “dedicated and committed to its constitutional mission, a respected, apolitical and non-partisan State institution, an Army worthy of the Brazilian homeland”.

After reading General Tomás Paiva’s résumé (here’s the full – 100 KB), the sword of Duque de Caxias, patron of the Army, was transmitted.

See images from the handover ceremony:



Brazilian army Handover of command was carried out at the Army HQ; in the image, Arruda (left), Múcio (center) and Paiva (right)



Brazilian army Generals of the Army High Command attended the ceremony



Brazilian army General Júlio César Arruda spoke at the change of command



Brazilian army Traditional sword of the patron of the Army, Duque de Caxias



Brazilian army Múcio greets former army commander, Júlio César Arruda