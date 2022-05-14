His Excellency Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, confirmed that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was a leader and father to all.

His Excellency said in his speech: “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed left the world, one of the knights of the Emirates. We ask God to bless the deceased with the mercy of his mercy. He was a leader and father to all, who fulfilled the trust to the fullest and contributed to the establishment of a modern state that is respected by all, and keeps pace with development in the world.” It is based on a solid foundation of political, social, economic and military construction.”

He added that the election of the Supreme Council of the Federation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State… the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces confirms the depth of confidence of the members of the Council and the people of the Emirates under His Highness’ leadership, which will establish a new era in the history of the country in terms of security, stability, construction and prosperity… We ask God for him Success and payment, and we are confident that our country is doing well under his wise leadership.