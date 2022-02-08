His Excellency Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, received in his office today Lieutenant-General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command.

His Excellency and the US military official discussed during the meeting relations of cooperation and joint coordination between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, especially in defense and military affairs and fields. The two sides also dealt with a number of issues and topics of common interest.