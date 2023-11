The President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña | Photo: EFE/Lenin Nolly

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Paraguay caused an embarrassment when it signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States of Kailasa, a country that does not exist. The document was signed by the department’s chief of staff, Arnaldo Chamorro, who was removed from office after the negative repercussions of the case.

The supposed country of Kailasa was created by Hindu guru Nithyananda Paramashivam, who is accused of rape and sexual assault in India. According to information from BBC, Paramashivam claims to have bought an island in Ecuador to “found his nation”, but the Ecuadorian government denies this information. Kailasa is not recognized by any country or international organization.

According to the memorandum, the Ministry of Agriculture expressed its “desire and recommendation” for the government of Paraguay to establish “diplomatic relations with Kailasa” and support its admission as an independent sovereign state in various international organizations, such as the United Nations. The document also provided for agricultural cooperation between the parties.

Chamorro admitted that he signed the document “without knowing where Kailasa was” and that he only received a proposal for help with irrigating pastures. He said that two supposed representatives of Kailasa approached the department privately and that they only spoke English. Chamorro also revealed that the fake diplomats even met with the holder of the Agriculture portfolio, Carlos Giménez.

In addition to the Ministry of Agriculture, other Paraguayan authorities also fell for Kailasa’s scam. According to information from the Paraguayan website ABC, two municipalities in the country, María Antonia and Karapai, signed “brotherhood” agreements with the fictitious country and received supposed donations of medicines. An external advisor to the Paraguayan Congress also called for “recognition” of Kailasa.

According to information from BBC, in March of this year the United States of Kailasa even participated in two debates in a session of the United Nations (UN), even without being a member of the organization. At the time, the UN stated that Kailasa’s interventions were “irrelevant” to the issues being debated in the session and that it would ignore any statements made by the supposed representatives of the fictional country.