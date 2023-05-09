During his participation in the Emergency Summit 2023 in Abu Dhabi, the head of cyber security, Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, confirmed that there are three threats that have no geographical boundaries, namely cybercrime, cyber terrorism, and cyber wars.

He said that there is no clear governance, law, and procedures in place to prosecute those behind cybercrimes, stressing the importance of international cooperation and with key partners, government and private agencies, in confronting cyber threats.