The head of the Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE government, Dr. Muhammad Hamad Al Kuwaiti, said that the Council, in cooperation with its partners, addresses more than 50,000 cyber attacks per day targeting strategic sectors in the country.

Al-Kuwaiti added, in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the Oracle Cloud World Abu Dhabi tour, which kicked off in the capital today, that the banking, financial, health, and oil and gas sectors come at the top of the most targeted strategic sectors, indicating that all attacks are addressed proactively. And with high efficiency and professionalism to fortify the digital space in the country against any malicious attacks.

He explained that the Cyber ​​Security Council deals with cyber attacks in accordance with information security standards and policies in the country, noting that in light of the continued digital transformation of all sectors and the rapid technological development, it is expected that cyber attacks will increase, which we will continue, in cooperation with partners, to address.

He pointed out that the UAE has a highly developed digital infrastructure and advanced means to address malicious electronic attacks that target government sectors and institutions, which made it rank fifth in the world in the cybersecurity index issued by the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations, which monitors the improvement in levels of awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in 193 countries around the world.

He pointed out that the Cyber ​​Security Council succeeded in promoting cyber culture in the UAE society at the level of institutions and individuals, by launching several national initiatives, including the Cyber ​​Pulse initiative, which targets all segments of society and aims to spread the culture of cyber security in the UAE society in line with digital transformation in all sectors. .

The Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE Government said that the national standards for cyber security achieve the strategic goals of the state in protecting, securing and preserving its gains and achievements in various sectors and fields, in accordance with the highest international standards, in light of an integrated smart work environment that enjoys security and safety.

He added that the UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council signed today a memorandum of understanding with Oracle with the aim of expanding cooperation between the two institutions in protecting cyber security in the country and proactively addressing cyber attacks through cooperation with digital service providers and strengthening the first line of defense in cyberspace.