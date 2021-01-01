Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday praised the Mumbai police saying that no one can question his efficiency and he cannot let anyone spoil his image. He also said that the police took up the front to ensure the safety of the common man during the corona virus epidemic.

He was speaking at an event at Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office here where people were being returned their belongings which were recovered by the police after the theft. The Chief Minister said, there is no end to the achievements of the Mumbai Police and its tradition is 150 years old. No matter how much effort one makes in keeping with this long tradition and efficiency, he will not be able to tarnish his image and (I) promise that if someone tries to do this, I will not let him happen.

He said, the people who tried to discredit the Mumbai Police, kept their mouths shut because the achievements of the police are abundant. Thackeray said, the police worked hard during the epidemic, due to which several thousand workers were also infected, many even died on duty. He said that it was the police and other advance personnel that caused Kovid-19 to come under control.