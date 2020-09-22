Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that no order was given to lathi-charge the protesting farmers in Kurukshetra. His statement is not in conformity with the statement of Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) leaders about the incident.

However, the Chief Minister also defended the use of force in self-defense and questioned what “lathicharge” meant. He also mentioned that sometimes the police use sticks to disperse the crowd.

“It is not considered lathicharge till the order is given,” he told reporters during a party function. Significantly, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other organizations had claimed that the police lathi-charged the farmers who were protesting in Pipli on September 10 against the three agricultural ordinances issued by the central government.

State Home Minister Anil Vij denied the lathicharge, but senior JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the incident would be investigated. His brother Digvijay Chautala had even apologized for this.

Asked about the government investigating the incident of Pipli lathicharge, Khattar said, “There is no clear answer to some things. I think first we have to make sure what is lathicharge. ” He said that if a police officer sees the situation deteriorating, then he has the judicial powers to order lathicharge. He insisted, “But no such order was given here”

At the same time, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took a dig at Khattar for this remark, “First the farmers are beaten ruthlessly, now the Chief Minister is trying to clarify what the lathicharge means.”

