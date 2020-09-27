Raipur: Describing the three agricultural bills passed in the Parliament as “unconstitutional”, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that opposing it, a resolution will be brought in the next session of the state assembly. He also said that a legal battle will be fought against the implementation of these Bills if necessary.

Baghel also alleged that “through contract farming, there is a conspiracy to hand over the land of farmers to the corporate houses”. The Chief Minister said that the Center brought these bills “from the back door” at such a time. When the country is fighting the corona virus epidemic and the media is busy in coverage (solving the scandal) of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Baghel said, “We will bring a resolution (opposing the agricultural bills) in the next session of the state assembly, and if needed, we will fight a legal battle against its implementation.” Baghel said that the Congress government of the state is committed to the interests of the farmers.

The Chief Minister said, “The Center does not have the power to legislate on agriculture, which is a subject of the state list.” All the three agricultural bills passed in the Lok Sabha are unconstitutional and violate the federal structure (of the Constitution). He said that the draft of the bill was prepared on the basis of the report of Shanta Kumar Committee, which is “anti-farmer, anti-poor and only for the (interests) of the corporate houses”. Are protesting against being passed by Parliament.

Baghel, referring to the report of the Shanta Kumar Committee, feared that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) might lose its relevance in the near future and farmers would not get the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Parliament passed the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill on Agricultural Services and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in the recently concluded Monsoon Session. Has not yet received the approval of the President.

The Chief Minister accused the three Bills of lying at the Center and misleading the farmers. He also criticized the Center for the Labor Reform Bills and said that these are not in the interest of the workers.

When asked about the media coverage in Sushant case, Baghel said, “50 grams of ganja was found there and the whole country is lying behind it, and in our state police is seizing 10 quintals of forbidden items every day but no one Not being discussed “He said,” It is not the job of the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) to recover 50 grams of hemp, but it is the work of the police station. ‘

