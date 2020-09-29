Chief Justice SA Bobde on Monday questioned the decision of the constitution bench in the land acquisition case. He verbally stated that some questions remain unanswered in the judgment given on the Land Acquisition Act (Indore Development Authority vs. Manoharlal). These questions need to be investigated.

The court has also sought opinion from the judges who were members of the constitution bench in this decision, as well as asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to be ready to help in the matter. The Constitution Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra gave this decision on March 6 this year. Justice Mishra retired on September 2.

Government was relaxed in the decision

A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice said that the government was relaxed in the judgment, while Parliament did not want the government to be relaxed. He said that the question is that if the government does not give compensation and takes possession of the land, how long will this acquisition continue? After all, what will be its limit. How long the government will not give money and how long the acquisition will take place. Parliament had set a five-year limit for this. If the possession is taken and compensation is not given or the farmer has not taken up, the judgment says that the acquisition will not be canceled. The question is, if compensation is not raised, how long the acquisition will not be canceled. Will it last forever?

This matter arose in the court when the land acquisition cases came up for hearing. Mehta said that these cases were stayed as the matter was referred to the Constitution Bench. 600 cases are pending in the Supreme Court. Since the verdict has come now, these cases should be referred to the concerned High Court, who will give decision in the light of the system given in the decision of the Constitution Bench.

Case adjourned for two weeks

The bench said that she would take appropriate decision on the issue. Saying this, the court adjourned the case for two weeks. The court asked the lawyers to prepare their answers.

What was the decision

A five-judge bench headed by the then Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra ruled that the acquisition of land acquired under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 would not be canceled if the government deposited the compensation of the land in the Treasury, even if The farmer may not have raised it.

Section 24 (2) of the new Land Acquisition (Right to Fair Compensation and Rehabilitation) Act of 2013 provided that if the farmer does not raise the compensation of the acquired land for five years / the government does not take possession / or the matter is pending in court, So this acquisition will be lapses. Then the government will have to take over with the new law and rehabilitate the farmer by paying compensation at the market rate.