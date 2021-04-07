For the elderly who have had a coronavirus infection, malnutrition syndrome is characteristic – malnutrition, which significantly worsens the recovery prognosis. Olga Tkacheva, the chief freelance geriatrician of the Russian Ministry of Health, spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“A quick recovery requires a significant amount of protein, a fairly high calorie content of food. Therefore, we have developed special nutrition programs, ”the specialist emphasized.

In addition, according to her, patients with COVID-19 develop sarcopenia – muscle mass and strength decrease.

“To correct this syndrome, we use special physical activity and nutrition with an increase in the amount of protein. For young people, we recommend 0.8 g of protein per 1 kg of body weight, and for older people who have had COVID – from 1.2 to 1.5 g per 1 kg of body weight, ”added Olga Tkacheva.

Some patients are prescribed sippings – special dietary supplements that contain protein.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the study of aging processes, Olga Tkacheva also noted. No epidemic in the world has yet been so dependent on age: of people over 80, one in four dies, and of those under 40, tenths of a percent.

