Chairman Hui Ka Yan (64) of the faltering Chinese real estate group Evergrande was placed under police surveillance earlier this month. Insiders reported this to Bloomberg on Wednesday. The CEO is said to be stuck in an unknown location and is not allowed to have contact with the outside world unless he receives explicit permission to do so.

Although the precise reason for Hui’s administration is not clear, it comes at a time when real estate giant Evergrande is sinking deeper into a financial quagmire. The company is burdened by an enormous debt burden of more than 300 billion euros, which was built up in the previous decade to enable rapid growth in a lucrative Chinese housing market.

Trading halt

On Sunday, Evergrande said a restructuring plan for $30 billion in foreign debt had to be revised because it cannot issue new debt due to an investigation into its subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group. On the stock exchange, the fear of a permanent bankruptcy translated into a 20 percent decline in the share price, followed by a further minus of 19 percent on Wednesday after the news about CEO Hui. A share is now worth 0.32 Hong Kong dollars, about 4 euro cents.

In 2017, at the peak of the price, an Evergrande share was worth almost 32 Hong Kong dollars. Hui Ka Yan was the richest man in Asia at the time, according to business magazine Forbes an estimated net worth of $43 billion. In 2021, his empire imploded when Evergrande could not meet its payment obligations. Share prices worldwide fell due to fears of a chain reaction in the Chinese real estate industry. Evergrande then committed to major reorganization. Because the group did not present any financial figures that year, share trading was temporarily halted.

The question is to what extent the Chinese government will want to intervene with financial support or major reforms in the real estate sector

Ultimately, the trading halt lasted a year and a half. The market on the Hong Kong stock exchange was reopened at the end of August, after Evergrande announced in July that it had suffered a loss of around 74 billion euros in 2021 and 2022. The 1.65 Hong Kong dollar that was left of the share at that time immediately dropped by 90 percent. Since then, the price has rebounded somewhat to $0.8, before falling again.

Overdue payment

The fall of Evergrande symbolizes the dire situation the Chinese real estate market currently finds itself in. In the wake of the giant, active in more than 1,300 housing projects, other companies are also in difficulties. Project developers Sunac, Kaisa and Country Garden all missed foreign interest payments in recent months, with the latter reportedly heading for bankruptcy. China Aoyuan Group also suffered a blow on Monday: its share price fell 72 percent after trading was halted last year to allow debt restructuring. In addition, there is a liquidation order against the private investment company Oceanwide in Bermuda and regulators have started an investigation into Ping An Real Estate, due to an undisclosed payment arrears.

The real estate sector accounts for about 20 percent of China’s gross domestic product (GDP). Due to the problems, construction projects are not completed and home buyers have to fear that they will lose their money. The question is to what extent the Chinese government will want to intervene with financial support or major reforms in the real estate sector. So far, the problems have not led to major measures.

It is not clear whether CEO Hui currently still plays a role in his company from a distance. Sources report to Reuters that he has had no contact with employees or other people from the industry in recent days. Evergrande, Chinese police and the Chinese Ministry of Public Security did not respond to questions from Reuters.