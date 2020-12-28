In this passing year, the Election Commission was also not untouched by the challenges of the Kovid-19 epidemic. This is the reason why Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora termed it as a great achievement to successfully conduct the Bihar Assembly elections in the midst of an epidemic in 2020. He said that now according to the schedule of next year, preparations are being made to hold elections in states and union territories. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said that there were about 7.3 crore voters in Bihar elections for which 1.06 lakh polling stations were set up.

Arora told the news agency ‘PTI’, “We were successful in conducting a Kovid-safe election and during this period around 57.34 percent voters exercised their franchise, which was higher than the 56.8 percent turnout in the 2015 elections.” He said that in these elections, women voters took an active part and they were more at the polling stations than men.

He said that postal votes were arranged for voters who are more than 80 years old and disabled. He said that apart from this, the Election Commission also successfully conducted by-elections in Rajya Sabha seats and about 60 assembly seats in various states. Arora said, “All this was made possible by the enthusiasm, commitment and dedication of millions of officers, security personnel, civil institutions and individuals as well as all parties including political parties and especially the voters.”

Regarding the decision to hold the elections according to the schedule, the CEC said, “As I mentioned earlier, it was a step taken with full confidence for the Commission, not an action taken without consideration.” Some political parties had earlier requested the commission not to hold elections during the epidemic.

The Bihar Assembly elections were the first plenary elections to be held during the epidemic. He said that out of more than seven crore voters, more than four crore voters exercised their franchise. To ensure distance rules, the Election Commission reduced the maximum number of voters at each polling station from 1200 to 1000, due to which the number of polling stations increased.

He said that similarly next year elections are going to be held in West Bengal along with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry and the number of polling stations will increase by about 28000. Details are being worked out in other states where elections are to be held. In August, the Election Commission issued detailed guidelines for conducting elections during the corona virus epidemic.

When the election campaign was at its peak, it issued a notice to political parties noting that Kovid regulations and health standards were not being followed. According to data provided by the Election Commission and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, 156 cases were registered against the “organizers” of various rallies and meetings of leaders and candidates for violation of Kovid-19 rules.

A case was registered against the organizers as they sought permission to organize rallies or meetings where it was mandatory to follow health guidelines. The Election Commission had made it clear before the three-phase election that the violation of the Kovid-19 guidelines during the election would be seen as a violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

About 160 tonnes of biomedical waste was also generated during the Bihar elections, which were sent for proper disposal. The Election Commission had purchased 18 lakh face shields, 70 lakh face masks, 5.4 lakh single-use rubber gloves and 7.21 crore polythene gloves for voters for voters, election personnel and security personnel to wear and press the buttons of EVMs. Do.

Another interesting development related to electoral reforms took place this year. Following a Supreme Court directive in February, the Election Commission asked political parties in March to justify why they chose a candidate with a criminal background to contest the election. Bihar assembly elections were the first such complete elections where the parties made public such details about their candidates. According to the commission, out of a total of 1,197 candidates with criminal history standing in the recent Bihar assembly elections, recognized national and regional parties fielded 467 candidates.

Meanwhile, the Commission has sent a proposal to the government to make the electronically transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) facility available to serving voters till now to eligible Indian voters living abroad. The commission said, “The commission is ready to implement this facility technically and administratively in the assembly elections of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.”

Also read: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said – elections will be held on time during my tenure