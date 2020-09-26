Yegor Martinovich, editor-in-chief of the Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva, was released from the remand prison 72 hours later. This was announced on Saturday, September 26, by the publication in its Telegram channel.

“Yegor Martinovich is at large,” the message says. The search took place at the journalist’s place of residence on September 23, after which he was taken away for interrogation to the central office of the Investigative Committee.

According to his wife, a criminal case was opened against the man under the article “Libel”. According to the newspaper “Nasha Niva” Martinovich’s detention is connected with the publication of an article about “DJ of changes” Vladislav Sokolovsky. The victim in the case was named by Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov, whom the DJ accused of beating him, notes TASS…

At the beginning of August, a family holiday was held in Minsk in Kievsky Square, attended by opposition supporters. Sound engineers have included Viktor Tsoi’s song “Change”. The court arrested them for 10 days for hooliganism and disobedience.

On August 21, the Belarusian sound engineer Vlad Sokolovsky, who played Viktor Tsoi’s song, was again detained in Minsk.