Baza editor-in-chief Nikita Mogutin was detained in Moscow. This is reported in Telegram-channel publication.

According to the channel, law enforcement officers stopped the journalist’s car and told him that he was guided. After that, Mogutin was taken to the Kitay-Gorod police station. The reasons for the detention are still unknown.

On February 27, it was reported that Baza journalist Mäile Machulite was detained. According to Machulite, she was detained by the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Investigators questioned her about a criminal case against another person. It was clarified that the interrogation for seven hours was carried out in the main investigation department of the Investigative Committee (Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee) in St. Petersburg. During the interrogation, a mobile phone was confiscated from Machulite.