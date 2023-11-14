Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Ambassador Mohamed Nasr El-Din, the chief climate negotiator for Egypt and Africa, considered that holding the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates is an acknowledgment by the international community of its ability to manage complex international negotiations with political and economic dimensions, pointing out The lives of billions of people and their livelihoods are threatened by the repercussions of climate change. Ambassador Nasr al-Din said, in an interview with Al-Ittihad, that the UAE’s hosting of the “COP28” conference is not limited to the logistical aspect, but depends on human capabilities to prepare, manage negotiations, and support to reach consensus on… Outputs and decisions in the negotiating aspect, and mobilizing the leaders of the international community, including heads of state and government, international institutions and private sector leaders, to agree on the elements of pledge plans to confront climate change in various sectors, and activate the Loss and Damage Fund.

In Abu Dhabi, the fifth meeting of the Transitional Committee on the issue of loss and damage, which was held on November 3 and 4, issued recommendations that include providing the necessary support to the communities most in need of it, especially countries that have suffered losses and damage as a result of the repercussions of climate change, provided that it is the responsibility of the parties during COP28 to reach An agreement to activate the fund.

Nasr al-Din is scheduled to be one of the participants in COP 28, on which the world pins hopes to achieve tangible results within an integrated Arab vision to confront climate change globally.

The COP28 Presidency is keen to enhance constructive cooperation, and to combine and unify efforts to reach the highest ambitions and achieve climate-supportive economic and social development for the well-being of humanity around the world.

The transitional committee concerned with the issue of loss and damage under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change regarding the activation of the Fund and its financing arrangements succeeded in addressing the challenges during its fifth meeting in Abu Dhabi, in preparation for COP28, to ensure that the Fund, when activated, contributes to providing the necessary financing to the countries most affected by climate change. And support it in recovering from its repercussions.

The announcement of the establishment of a fund to address losses and damages is one of the main achievements of the COP27 conference, which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh. The COP28 presidency agreed to host the fifth meeting of the committee in Abu Dhabi after the end of the previous sessions, without reaching consensus on clear recommendations.

Nasr El-Din, the chief negotiator for the Egyptian presidency and the chief negotiator for financing in the African Group of Negotiators, during the “COP 27” held in Sharm El-Sheikh, led an expanded team to reach historic results, the most important of which was the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund. Ambassador Nasr El-Din pointed out that the results of the climate summit in Egypt varied between international initiatives and decisions related to financing, renewable energy, and financing losses and damages, while there were obstacles represented in the extent of implementing the initiatives, especially with financing, which represents a major obstacle to the rapid and tangible implementation of the initiatives.

Africa’s chief climate negotiator added, “With regard to the negotiating part, everything that was agreed upon in Sharm El-Sheikh is being implemented, and none of the approvals have been postponed, as many of the results issued by the recommendations and outcomes of the last climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh have already been achieved, the most important of which is activating the establishment of arrangements Financing developing countries in the face of losses and damages.

Ambassador Mohamed Nasr El-Din considered that among the most prominent results achieved were the start of serious dealing with the demands of developing countries and the international consensus on restructuring and reviewing international financial institutions, in addition to implementing pledges from developed countries to increase their contribution to financing the Green Climate Fund and activating the two action programs for reducing emissions and a just transition to energy. Clean, renewable.

The chief climate negotiator for Egypt and Africa said, “There is usually disagreement about what the global goal for adaptation is, as the vision of developing countries differs, which see the necessity of setting a goal to measure the extent of progress in implementing measures on the ground to support the ability of countries and societies to contain the effects of climate change, while Some developed countries believe that the goal is the size of national policies and plans, which results in disagreement over whether it is merely planning for preparation or implementation on the ground.

Regarding the reason for the weak financing for adaptation, Ambassador Nasr al-Din pointed out that financing adaptation does not achieve a financial return on investment, as it is mainly an investment to prevent future effects, which are expected to result in material, human, and economic losses.

From the first moment the UAE announced its bid to host the COP28 conference, the request received broad international support, and many countries were quick to announce their support and support for the Emirati move, and the member states of the Asia-Pacific group confirmed a similar position during the climate summit held in the Scottish city of Glasgow, COP. 26».

The UAE stressed the need for all parties to work to reach an agreement to activate the fund, and to fulfill the necessary pledges to finance it during COP28, as the lives of billions of people and their livelihoods threatened by the repercussions of climate change depend on the adoption of these proposals at the conference.

Loss treatment fund

The COP28 Presidency reiterates on various occasions the importance of activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements.

The recommendations of the “Transitional Committee for the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund,” which was established after the conclusion of the COP27 activities, were circulated to provide recommendations that are subject to review before the launch of COP28, in preparation for their adoption during its activities in Dubai, to governments around the world, before the COP28 is held, to ensure the activation of the fund. And its financing arrangements and the provision of the necessary funding for it after the conference.