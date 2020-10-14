Welcoming the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Wednesday that all parties in the union territory should unite against the atrocities of the central government.

The former home minister tweeted, “Glad that Mehbooba Mufti has finally been released after 14 months of improper detention. Sadly, the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have not realized the magnitude of misuse of the law.

He said, “All the mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir should unite to fight the atrocities of the central government.” It is noteworthy that the PDP president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has got the Public Security Act (PSA) against The charges levied under the Act were released on Tuesday night after being dropped by the administration of this union territory. Last year, Mufti was detained after Article 370 was neutralized.

Workers got influx at Mufti’s residence

Last year, most senior leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) left the party and thereafter questions were raised about its future. But after the release of party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday night, new expectations from the influx of activists have started appearing at her residence. Mehbooba is released after 14 months. On Wednesday, workers at the Fairview Bungalow, Mehbooba’s official residence, were thronged. The elders were among the workers who had come to meet their leaders. Fans of Mehbooba are calling her the Iron Lady of Kashmir. The party president gave a message to the workers who met that he was ready to fight.