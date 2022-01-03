The developer of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Greg Lobanov, revealed that he is currently working on a new game. Lobanov broke the news in a tweet in which he included an image of a jumping animal. “I’ve been waiting a long time to let everyone know: I’m working on something new with the Chicory team“Lobanov said on January 1, 2022.”Can’t wait to talk more about it! Hope to share the details in 2022“.

While he hasn’t given any information about the project, Lobanov has posted a job posting that offers some clues to the upcoming title. The game will apparently feature animals in a pastoral setting. Lobanov wants to hire a Creature Concept Artist in early February. The ad also refers to “drawings with a lot of character and personality” as well as “animals / real world biology”.

“We’re looking for someone to design creatures / monsters based on the team’s suggestions. We expect you to sketch ideas, then make changes to the creature’s design based on feedback, and later produce finished digital illustrations of your design from different angles that the team can use as a reference for other resources. We will also include you in feedback discussions on other projects and ask for your input on the work of others” it is read.

one other thing; we’re looking for folks to join us as concept artists. details here https://t.co/dFCoa7TUXs – Greg Lobanov (@GregLobanov) January 1, 2022

Although the details on the project are few, the news from Lobanov was received with enthusiasm. Players of his previous titles wished him well in the development of his next game.

