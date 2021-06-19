Released during E3 2021, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is the new work of Greg Lobanov, author of Wandersong, and we’re finally ready to tell you about it in our review. Like Wandersong, too Chicory it is a particular experience and tells of a world damaged by a mysterious evil and to which we will have to donate new colors. The protagonist, whose name and gender can be chosen, ends up having a special brush handed down for generations and useful for coloring and making the settings around him more alive. This artistic part integrates very well within the gameplay of the title, as well as in a strong and reflective narrative. However, let’s analyze all the features of Chicory in the review.

A coloring world full of insecurities

Greg Lobanov immerses us in a world that immediately enchants with its adorable style and fascinating soundtrack. The latter was composed by Lena Raine, former author of the music of the acclaimed Heavenly, and perfectly accompanies all moments of the adventure with catchy and sometimes sweet and exciting tracks. As sweet as a plot and a cast of characters who know how to talk to the player and lead him to identify with the protagonist’s doubts and uncertainties.

Chicory in fact it tells a story of insecurities, worries, self-esteem, trust in oneself and in others. And he does it in a tender but also resolute way, with fresh and flowing dialogues, without being afraid to contrast different ideas and making the characters’ thoughts fully express. The jokes that the latter exchange are always of great quality, and this also thanks to a varied and interesting characterization.

Beyond the main characters, there are many NPCs with animal features to populate the game world, and each of them has some characteristic that distinguishes it. There are those who are more aggressive, those who want to be tough, those who behave in a shy and kind way and so on, in a universe of different characters that makes the characters alive and intriguing. The dialogues obviously go hand in hand with the characterization, thus leading some to speak in Roman dialect (thanks to a really well done Italian localization), to use a terminology linked to the web or to express themselves in a completely natural and free of patterns.

The result is a narrative that, however basic it follows a simple model, entertains the player, makes him think and it allows him to develop empathy towards the characters in the story. Another interesting aspect of the dialogues is their variety and depth with, from time to time, characters talking about political or other speeches concerning their philosophy of life and other fascinating concepts.

Art, colors and a magic brush

The structure of Chicory: A Colorful Tale is basically inspired by that of the two-dimensional chapters of The Legend of Zelda, however, in this review we want to emphasize how Greg Lobanov managed to add a soul completely his own to this formula. The main tool of the game, which is a magic brush capable of coloring anything, allows a very particular approach to adventure. In the course of the exploration of the map we are in fact pushed – even if it is not strictly necessary – to give colors to the elements that make up the environment and we can do it to our liking, albeit with some limitations.

The result is a moderate and relaxing experience, which if taken calmly gives the best of itself. The use of the brush is varied and it is necessary above all to solve environmental puzzles. The latter are always fun and never boring, thanks to a remarkable variety and originality in exploiting the instrument. The only problem that we would like to point out concerns the commands that are not always very comfortable using a controller. On PlayStation it is possible to move the brush thanks to the touchpad but even then it is not very practical. However, this is not too significant a defect and the work is still left to play well.

The exploration of the different game screens takes, as we said, a “Zeldian” connotation, however the sensations that the adventure leaves are different from the Nintendo series and this is also because there are neither mazes nor, above all, enemies. The only opponents with which the protagonist will have to fight are “bosses” at the end of specific areas, even if calling them that is not entirely correct. It is about really special sections that demonstrate, as if all the rest were not enough, the creativity of the development team.

Exploration and secondary assignments

In Chicory exploration is constantly paying off, in that around it is always possible to find collectibles functional to the game. You can come across missing kittens, garbage to be collected and then exchanged for furniture items, or gifts containing clothes or styles for your brush. If for some collectibles you simply need a good view, for others you need to solve some environmental enigma that is usually slightly more complicated (but always accessible) than those essential to continue. There is no shortage of secondary “missions” either, some of which run out quickly and involve small assignments such as coloring a house at the request of an inhabitant or other always concerning our powers as an artist. Other tasks are more complex and really enjoyable to complete.

The one of Greg Lobanov it is in short a quality work in all respects. In the review we saw how Chicory has a varied and fun gameplay that is combined with a narrative and dialogues of great depth. All this is then accompanied by beautiful music and an artistic direction that, created a little by the developers and a little by the player himself, enchants with its delicacy.