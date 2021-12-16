Chicory: A Colorful Tale is available now on Nintendo Switch with revised control methods.

Surprise-announced last night at the Nintendo Indie Showcase, the Switch version features touch and motion controls that could considerably change the way the game plays.

The Zelda-like adventure features a magical paintbrush that’s used to interact with the world and solve puzzles.

Now, that paintbrush can be controlled either through the touch screen or motion control using the Joy-Con, which is more direct than using the analogue sticks in the PlayStation version.

There’s a two player co-op mode using both Joy-Con too. Gamepad controls are also available.

The game also makes use of HD Rumble, where different paintable surfaces and brush styles produce different rumble effects.

Lead developer Greg Lobanov tweeted: “Most of my effort on this went towards creating a ton of control variations. Touch controls of course, and there’s also a really fun motion control setting if you use detached Joy-Con. I personally recommend it!”

OH also the HD rumble …. this is a silly detail, but I made it so that different paintable surfaces all produce different joy-con rumbles while you paint on them. Different brush styles too! The rumble experience is very rich and detailed! – Greg Lobanov (@theBanov) December 15, 2021

Chicory: A Colorful Tale released on PC, Mac and PlayStation earlier this year and is one of 2021’s best games with its innovative painting mechanics and narrative that touchingly portrays issues of mental health. It also features a soundtrack from Celeste composer Lena Raine.

