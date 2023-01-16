Mediums, fortune tellers, mystics who have predicted great catastrophes and important events for humanity, are people who have attracted the attention of thousands, as their prophecies have even caused fear in the new generations.

One of these personalities was Francisco Candido Xavier, commonly known as boy xavierwho was a famous medium in Brazil who wrote 451 books supposedly thanks to “spirits that dictated each word in his ear”.

This man born in April 1910 and he died in June 2002 at the age of 92 years. During his career as a writer, the man managed to sell more than 40 million copies of his books, which have been translated into 33 languages ​​and braille.

His writings describe various important events, such as the end of humanity and contact with beings from another world.

Among the most notable visions of Chico Xavier, is the arrival of man on the Moon, which he predicted decades before it was fulfilled in the year 1969.

It was in this period after the fulfillment of his prophecy that the man who claimed to have received the revelation of “spirits that dictated in his ear”, He said that humanity would come very close to coming to an end.

“Our Lord deliberated to grant a 50-year moratorium to earthly society, beginning on July 20, 1969, and therefore ending in July 2019. Jesus ordered his heavenly emissaries to engage more directly in maintaining the peace between the terrestrial peoples and nations, in order to collaborate so that we could enter the planetary community of the Solar System more quickly, as a more regenerated world”Chico Xavier mentioned in one of his writings.

The seer mentioned in that prophecy that humanity would come to an end in the middle of the 20th century, but thanks to God’s intercession, the Earth had been given a reprieve to improve.

Frequently Chico Xavier, when questioned about the end of the world, responded that the only chance that humanity will not reach self-destruction was to seek understanding and put aside all ideological differences, otherwise the world would provoke a new World War. .