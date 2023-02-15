Collegiate meets for the 1st time this Wednesday (15.feb); 5 senators make up the group to monitor the humanitarian crisis

the senator Chico Rodrigues (PSB-RR) was elected this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) president of the Special Temporary Commission to monitor the humanitarian crisis in the Yanomami Indigenous Land.

At the suggestion of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), the commission is composed of 5 congressmen:

On February 8, the Senate approved the creation of an external commission to monitor the situation of the Yanomami and the departure of miners from their lands in the state of Roraima. The application (RQS 34 of 2023) was presented by Senator Mecias de Jesus and had the support of other congressmen.

In May 2022, the CDH was in Roraima to follow up on reports of crimes against the Yanomami. The external commission was also accompanied this Wednesday by the federal deputy Duda Ramos (MDB-RR).

Initially, the Roraima senators planned for Chico Rodrigues to be president and Mecias de Jesus to be vice-president. Humberto Costa, however, asked Eliziane to take over as vice-president.

Mecias did not comply with the request and suggested that congressmen from other states learn about the problem first. Afterwards, Hiran intervened and said that there was no problem with the senator’s entry into the Bureau. Mecias de Jesus, then, gave up being number 2 on the commission.

The composition of the Yanomami Special Temporary Commission was as follows: