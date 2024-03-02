Chico Forti, the first words after the news of his return to Italy: “You saved my life”.

“You saved my life.” This is the first comment from Chico Forti to the news of his return to Italy announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on a mission to the USA. To report his words Andrew Di Giuseppe, deputy elected in the US constituency for the Brothers of Italy, a resident of Miami for 23 years. “I don't even know how he managed to survive all this time in a maximum security prison – added Di Giuseppe -. Chico was called to the prison offices. He was worried. He didn't know that President Meloni was on the line to tell him gave the news that the transfer was ok. Technically now politics is out. Now the procedure is in place, I would say that within a month Chico could return to Italy.”