Chico Forti, threats to Travaglio and Lucarelli. The Prosecutor’s Office opens a case

Little Strongthe killer extradited from the US and convicted of murder, is said to have asked another inmate in the Verona prison to “silence Marco Labor and Wild Lucarelliplus another person”. The Prosecutor’s Office, following the complaint by Il Fatto Quotidiano, has opened an investigation against unknown persons in the case. In exchange, Forti – according to what Il Fatto reports – is said to have spoken of “future favors” when he is free. His goal would be that, once he has obtained the annulment of the sentenceto apply and enter politics. He would have asked the other inmate to “contact some ‘ndrangheta member“. According to the prosecution, Forti did not like some of the headlines in the newspaper directed by Travaglio, such as “Welcome assassin“, immediately after the extradition.

In an institution where five people committed suicide in a few monthswhere there are 618 guests, compared to 335 regular places, – reports Il Fatto – where only about sixty people have a job, it can only appear to be a favorite of power who has a treatment like his. Forti does not complain, indeed he admits: “I was welcomed like a king“. Everyone wants to cook him real food, Italian food. If in Miami the prisoner was humiliated, “here I learned human values, relationships, respect”. Even for those television statements Italian criminal lawyers attacked: “In the “five minutes of advertising-regression”, witnessed the exaltation of the golden Italian prison conditionsprisons like a Grand Hotel, but in reality the prisoners are in inhumane conditions”.

Forti was sentenced to life in prison in the US. Among the evidence against him is the sand from the beach where the victim, Dale Pikehad been killed. That particular type of sand – continues Il Fatto – was found on his car, furthermore there are telephone records that place him at the crime scene, and his gun: a 22 caliber, like the murderer’s. On March 1, 2024, Prime Minister Meloni announced the extradition agreement in Italy by Forti. The life-sentenced prisoner lands at Pratica di Mare airport on May 18, 2024, welcomed by the Prime Minister herself and by the ovations of the innocentists.