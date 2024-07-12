Chico Forti, the mystery of the third person to be silenced. His lawyers deny everything, but the prosecutors are following a lead

Little Strong he didn’t want to silence only Marco Labor and Wild Lucarelliin addition to the two journalists from Il Fatto Quotidiano, would have in fact ended up in the sights of the former surfer sentenced to life imprisonment in the USA and extradited to Italy, even a third man: it would be – according to what La Repubblica has learned – a question of Aldo DiGiacomothe general secretary of the SPP, the penitentiary police union. Here, then, is the trio for which the killer was asking for retaliation and intimidation of organised crime. Or at least this is the circumstance that emerges from the tip-off of a prisoner who allegedly heard the discussion between Forti and another prisoner of the Verona penitentiary of Montorio.

The Verona Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the prosecutor Raffaele Titus– continues La Repubblica – immediately took charge of the report, launching an investigation without suspects and without any hypothesis of crime. “The news is false, period. Forti told me that he had never even thought about what the prisoner was saying”, his lawyer pointed out. During the conversation with this prisoner – always according to the prosecution – Forti would have expressed to him the annoyance for the front page of Il Fatto Daily newspaper in which the director Travaglio had chosen the title “Welcome Assassin”, on the day of his return to Italy. He would then ask him to contact some free ‘ndranghetista to “silence Travaglio, Lucarelli and Di Giacomo”. In exchange he promised help once free and “candidate with the center-right”.