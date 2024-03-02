“Yesterday, following the excitement of the news, I published a post on Facebook in which I expressed all my happiness for the return of Chico Forti to Italy after many tribulations. But then I thought about it with a cool head, and the advice I give is to be cautious until Chico is in Italy. In short…. let's not let him repeat what has already happened for the second time.” Enrico Montesanowhich thus comments on the news of Chico Forti's return to Italy announced yesterday by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni from the USA. Montesano's reference, who in the past has done a lot for the cause of the former sailor and television producer convicted in the United States, is to what happened previously with Luigi Di Maiowho as Foreign Minister, on 23 December 2020, had announced Forti's imminent return which, however, was not followed up on.

“I trust, for goodness sake, the Prime Minister is talking to Biden who even kissed her on the forehead – Montesano quips – but it's better to wait until he is actually on Italian soil to celebrate”. The hope, explains the popular Roman actor, “is that this time the United States keeps its word and have a minimum of pity”. Chico Forti, the actor then says, “he spent 24 years in America, I met his mother, his uncle, I was in Trento, where in a theater I read a writing by his daughter to remember him. I did everything I could so that we didn't forget about him.”

“Has the government promised something? Well, it's certainly not generosity from the Americans, it's normal practice for them to ask you for something in return, let's not be naughty – observes the actor – The kidnappings in Somalia, in Iraq, many have happened… .I don't think they returned due to the kidnapper's generosity, there was a negotiation. If there had been in this case too, it's normal. But the fact is: we to the Americans, what more do we have to give them? They've already taken everything. What's left my lady, what do you want? The Colosseum? The Trevi Fountain?”, concludes the actor with irony.