Chico Forti, the double version on the threats to Travaglio-Lucarelli. The super witness

Little boy Strong denies everything but the Prosecutor’s Office insists and wants to get to the bottom of this matter. The case concerns the alleged threats towards the director of Il Fatto Labor and the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli by the former surfer sentenced to life in prison in the US for murder and extradited to Italy. Threats revealed by another inmate of the Verona prison. Forti would be “fell from the clouds” reading in the newspapers that inside the Montorio prison, where he has been held for about a month, he had asked another prisoner – reports Il Giornale – to contact ndrangheta “friends” to “silence” Travaglio and Lucarelli, particularly critical of his return to Italy. “Forti – explains one of his lawyers to Il Giornale – reiterated that it’s absolutely not true. The news is fake. Period. He told me that he had never done or even thought what the prisoner says.”

But the Prosecutor’s Office lets it be known that the investigation is being considered “anything but nonsense“. Then there would be – continues Il Giornale – another prisoner who would have witnessed Forti’s conversation with the interlocutor, the one who should have make contact with “ndrangheta friends”. The person with whom Forti is said to have spoken is defined in police circles as a “figure of criminal importance“, being neither a mafia boss nor a collaborator of justice. But the one who later collected the confidence on the existence of this alleged conversation would have been yet another personThat works at the penitentiary institutewith which prisoners often come into contact. The same one that Travaglio would later have warned with alarm and that now fears repercussionsThe Department of Penitentiary Administration, the Prefecture of Verona, the Surveillance Court and the DDA of Turin were informed of the incident.