Chico Forti's return to Italy will take place in the next few weeks, within two months, once the procedure required by American laws has been completed. According to what is learned from informed sources in the aftermath of the announcement made by Washington by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, having received the order from the governor of Florida DeSantis, Forti will be transferred from the state prison near Miami where he is being held to a federal one.

After this step, the case will be passed to the American Department of Justice which will transmit the sentence to the Italian Ministry of Justice translated and the expected documentation indicating the possibility of transferring Forti, who has been in prison in Florida for 24 years. The ministry of Via Arenula will then forward the documentation to the judicial authority, which in turn will have to recognize the sentence and implement it.

Once all these steps have been completed, Chico Forti's transfer to Italy will be organised will have to serve a life sentence, in any case in compliance with Italian regulations and standards.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had spoken about the case several times with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio with the Attorney General, Merrick Garland.

The Italian authorities will have to present to their American colleagues a series of documents certifying approval or consent to the transfer of the prisoner to Italy (who had requested it in 2018), that the prisoner is an Italian citizen pursuant to the Strasbourg Convention, that the crime for which the prisoner is in custody in the United States is provided as a crime under applicable law, that the “continued execution” or “conversion of sentence” procedure will apply, finally the nature and duration of the sentence that the prisoner will serve. Once the request for transfer of the prisoner has been approved also by the Italian side, the procedure provides for the Department of Justice to schedule a consent verification hearing (''Consent Verification Hearing'') in which the prisoner, represented by a lawyer, appears before a federal magistrate to confirm his consent, after being informed of the consequences of the transfer. The department then agrees with the destination state on a program for carrying out the transfer of the detainee, and it is normally up to the authorities of the destination country to travel to the United States to take delivery of the detainee.