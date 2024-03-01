The time for Chico Forti to return to Italy is approaching. Sixty-five year old, from Trentino, windsurfing champion, television producer and aggressive cameraman, Enrico Chico Forti is serving a sentence in the USA for the murder of Dale Pike. He has been in prison for almost 24 years: he risked the electric chair and was sentenced to life imprisonment without appeal. Now, after the approval of the transfer signed by the USA, the moment of return to Italy is approaching, as announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Washington.

Since June 15, 2000, the day of the verdict, Forti has said he was the victim of a conspiracy. Pike was found dead in a grove bordering a beach, a short distance from the car park where he himself had asked Forti to accompany him after picking him up at the airport. His death was traced back to between 8pm and 10pm the previous day, shortly after his farewell to Enrico Forti.

According to the sentence, which cannot be appealed, Forti was sentenced to life imprisonment for “having personally and/or with another person or persons still unknown, acting as an instigator and in complicity, each for his own participatory conduct, and/or in execution of a common criminal plan, maliciously and preordained, causing the death of Dale Pike”. Forti's story is closely linked to the murder of Gianni Versace, which occurred on 15 July 1997, in Miami Beach, two kilometers as the crow flies from the place where, seven months later (15 February 1998), his body was found Dale Pike, killed among other things with the same type of gun that fired his fatal shots against Versace; two bullets to the head, as for Pike.

In March 2021, a first turning point announced by Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister at the time: “Chico Forti has been transferred to another American penitentiary, where the inmates awaiting transfer are placed”, Di Maio's words at the time .