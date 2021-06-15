“It reassures me to know that I have always had Luigi Di Maio by my side, who fights incessantly for me every day and who, in this battle, has involved many other members of the government”. Chico Forti writes this on his website, in a letter in which he reports that he “learned of the interest and activation by Minister Marta Cartabia and the entire Ministry of Justice. I am happy and grateful – he adds – that a professional like you is doing everything to get me back to Italy in a short time, speeding up the procedures and soliciting the right people “.





The members of the government, continues the Italian detained in the US, “together with numerous Honorable Members of all the political forces who keep the attention on my case high, and now also the highest exponent of the Ministry of Justice, fight for me and this it makes you believe even more in my country, to which I can’t wait to return “.

“Today, 21 years ago, my sentence was pronounced – recalls Forti – Today, I know that you are doing everything to bring me home. With esteem, gratitude and affection”, concludes the letter, signed “Chico”.