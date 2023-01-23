The elected federal deputy Chico Alencar (PSOL-RJ) confirmed on Sunday, 22, that he will run for the command of the Chamber of Deputies on February 1, against the current president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The information was anticipated on Friday, the 20th, by Broadcast Politico, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

When announcing his candidacy, Alencar defended that the Council of Ethics investigate the involvement of parliamentarians in the coup acts of January 8, when supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded and destroyed the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court ( STF).

“It’s official, I’m a candidate for the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies! In the election, which will take place on the 1st of February, I will defend a more democratic, transparent and participatory Parliament and #AmnestyNo to the coup plotters”, wrote the elected deputy, on Twitter. “It is necessary to rid the Chamber both of coup plotters who ask for the vote to plot against Parliament, and of those who want more and more power to make the Executive hostage of their oligarchic and corporate interests”, he amended.

PSOL is the only left-wing party that has not declared support for Lira. Although the members themselves admit that there is no chance of victory, the idea is to reinforce the ideological position of the acronym, which usually makes scathing criticism of the Centrão of the current mayor.

The decision removes the PSOL from the PT, which embarked on the candidacy for re-election of Lira in the name of guaranteeing governance for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Also in November, the deputy from Alagoas gained the declared support of the PT, the PCdoB and the PV (which form a federation with the PT), the PSB, a party of vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, and the PDT, which is now part of the government with the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi.

PSOL is represented on the Esplanada by Minister Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples). The elected deputy Guilherme Boulos (SP), leader of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), was quoted to take over the Ministry of Cities, responsible for the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program, but the portfolio remained with Jader Filho, in a Lula’s agreement with the MDB.

Outside the Esplanada, Boulos will be the leader of the PSOL bench in the Chamber. He was the most voted federal deputy in SP in the October election, with more than 1 million votes. In second place was re-elected deputy Carla Zambelli (PL), from the Bolsonarist shock troops in the Chamber.