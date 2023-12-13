'Chicken Run' returns after 23 years with his second film. This Wednesday the 13th, Netflix surprised many with the announcement of 'Chicks on the Run 2', in which the story of the little daughter of Ginger the chicken and Rocky the rooster. It should be noted that the first film hit theaters in 2000, with the participation of Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha as the main characters. In this new feature film about birds, other renowned actors will also be protagonists. In this note, learn the details behind the new premiere of the streaming platform.

YOU CAN SEE: “Chicks on the Run 2” is official on Netflix: first trailer confirms release date

When is 'Chicks on the Run 2' released?

The movie 'Chicks on the Run 2' will arrive on the platform Netflix on Friday, December 15, 2023. It is a new adventure for Ginger and Rocky, who will have to overcome obstacles to rescue their daughter. The premiere falls just at Christmas time to see it with the family.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Chicks on the Run 2' PREMIERE: when and where to watch the movie online?

How to watch the movie ONLINE?

'Chicks on the run 2' It will be available on Netflix, but if you cannot see it on the streaming platform, You have the option to see it on the Telegram platformsin which the film is published one day after its premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' releases first look: Tai Lung returns in the fourth installment of the animated saga

What is the movie 'Chicks on the Run 2' about?

The official description of 'Chicks on the Run 2' states that Ginger He will experience his well-deserved freedom on an island away from humanity, where peace reigns. In that place, together with Rocky, will lay an egg, from which it will hatch Molly, a chick that will grow quickly and long to explore the world. However, her peace of mind will be threatened and will cause Ginger to leave the safety of her new home to embark on a rescue mission, this time paying homage to the 'Mission: Impossible' movies.

YOU CAN SEE: Peru shines in 'Wonka': the honorable mention that Timothée Chalamet made in the film

Which celebrities will voice the characters in 'Chicks on the Run 2'?

In the first movie 'Chicken Run', great actors remembered for their outstanding work participated in the voice dubbing, one of the figures was Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Lynn Ferguson, among others. In this installment the new stars to lend their voices to the iconic birds are the following:

Zachary Levi as Rocky

Thandie Newton as Ginger

Bella Ramsey as Molly

Lynn Ferguson as Mac

Jane Horrocks as Babs

Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle

Imelda Staunton Bunty

Romesh Ranganathan as Nick

Daniel Mays as Fetcher.

#39Chicks #Run #premiere #Peru #watch #movie #online