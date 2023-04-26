“Chicken Run“, directed by Nick Park and Peter Lord, arrived in 2000 to become the highest-grossing stop motion animated film in history. Since then, fans have always asked for a sequel, but it was not until 2018 that it was launched. and Netflix bought the rights to the sequel.

At the moment, the production has only shared the official synopsis, the cast involved, who will be in charge of the script for the film entitled “Chicks on the Run: Dawn of the Nugget“. However, we already have the first official image that confirms the participation of several favorite characters.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Diego will feel the terror! ‘Noni’ will see a hot video with Claudia Llanos

https://youtu.be/mqgqGRMJEps

What will “Chicks on the Run 2” be about?

“Ginger will enjoy her well-earned freedom on an island that is a human-free haven of peace. There, she and Rocky will lay an egg that will hatch Molly, who will grow too fast and want to see the world. Something will threaten the inhabitants of the continent, causing Ginger to leave the safety of her new home and come to the rescue, this time in a homage to the ‘Mission Impossible’ films,” the official synopsis describes.

The cast will include the participation of Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky and Bella Ramsey as Molly.

YOU CAN SEE: “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” PREMIERE on Netflix: when could it be SEE STREAMING?

First official image. Photo: Netflix

When will “Chicken on the Run 2” be released?

“Chickens on the Run: Dawn of the Nugget” It has not yet confirmed its release date. It is only known that it will arrive in the fall of 2023 and through the Netflix streaming platform. An unmissable date for fans who grew up with these likeable characters.

The expectations for the launch are high, but the fandom can rest easy, since the direction will be in charge of the British Sam Fell. Likewise, the script was written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, who were already present in the script of the original film of “Chicken run”.

#quotChicks #run #2quot #Netflix #rescues #years #releases #advance