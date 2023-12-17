The fun Netflix movie 'Chicks on the Run 2' puts chickens in trouble with a new adventure for Ginger, the leader of her corral. This film premiered on December 8 and has already obtained 84% acceptance. Furthermore, this time we will see a new member of the birds. Little 'Molly' will be the one who puts the whole corral in trouble, for wanting to travel the world. This fun story returns after 23 years, with different voices behind the characters.

Don't miss the explained ending of 'Chicks on the Run 2', a family film that is on the Netflix platform and that tells the story of Ginger, a mother hen who will do everything to rescue her daughter, but along the way she will see that the number of kidnapped birds is greater. Will Ginger manage to rescue her daughter and the other chickens?

Does Ginger manage to save all the chickens?

Ginger She decides to leave the village with her husband Rocky and her chicken friends. However, the surprise was great for the brave bird, who realized that her daughter had arrived at a nuggets factory. Furthermore, the protagonist chicken sees that not only was her daughter the only one kidnapped, but that there were more chickens who were victims of this factory.

The bird decides to make a plan and deactivate the collars that the other birds had on their necks and that were hypnotizing them. Despite all this strategy, she realizes that the birds are still under hypnosis, so she looks for another option with her friends from the village to wake them up. The plan succeeds and they leave in one of the company vans, but the evil Mrs. Tweddy is after them, determined to catch them. However, Tweedy falls into the surrounding river, along with his robot ducks.

What were they going to do with the chickens and Molly?

So much Molly As the chickens had arrived at a chicken nugget factory, this company was dedicated to fattening the birds, hypnotizing them and finally making them have fun, but the reason behind it was to be able to cook them and make them have a special flavor. All this is discovered by Ginger and his daughter, who decide to flee from there.

What lesson did Molly learn?

Molly, After what she experienced with her mother, she decides to be more cautious and with her friend Frizzle they protect and ensure the safety of the village. This ends with a happy ending for all the chickens.

'Chicks on the Run 2' the film returns to the screens after 23 years. Photo: Netflix screenshot

Cast of 'Chicks on the Run 2'

Zachary Levi as Rocky

Thandie Newton as Ginger

Bella Ramsey as Molly

Lynn Ferguson as Mac

Jane Horrocks as Babs

Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle

Imelda Staunton Bunty

Romesh Ranganathan as Nick

Daniel Mays as Fetcher.

