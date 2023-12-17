'Chicks on the Run 2' premiered on December 8, 2023 on Netflix. The commitment to this new project was very popular due to the new voices that were integrated to make this fun story. However, a film classic, such as 'Chickens on the Run', has been one of the most talked about due to comparisons of both films. This continuation of the adventures of the hen'Ginger'and his rooster'Rocky'has not been a disappointment for lovers of the classic. While they kept the magic of the two main characters, they also knew how to include the new generation of birds with their daughter'Molly'.

Netflix revives the journeys of the most adventurous chickens in the henhouse with 'Chicks on the Run 2' and with new characters. But does the story adapt to these times? Discover in this note how this film maintains the spark of its prequel.

Trailer for the movie 'Chicks on the Run 2'

Is 'Chickens on the Run 2' a different story than the first?

This Netflix movie, 'Chicks on the Run 2', has positioned itself in the top 10 most viewed on the streaming platform. Although the plot is somewhat different, because this time the one who will cross the border between chickens and humans will be the little daughter of Ginger. Also in this story the mission to rescue the birds kidnapped by a villainess who has the same character as the first will be maintained.

That's it Ginger who leads the rescue of his daughter Molly, who is in danger for going to a Nuggets factory. The differences between the first film and the second are the new settings and the presence of little Molly.

How did the movie 'Chicks on the Run 2' maintain the same essence?

The first film was released in 2000. At that time, the chickens were made of clay and their scenes were very well crafted with detail and thoroughness. This new offer of Netflix, 'Chicks on the Run 2' went the same way and maintained the same origins of the chickens, that is, they were made of clay, according to its director Sam Fell.

“Sculpting these birds takes time and patience. For the crowd scenes, more than 800 chicken wings were made and more than 150,000 feathers were hand-painted. Most of the clay puppets each have a set of 14 mouths,” Fell declared for NPR.

'Chicks on the Run 2' remains among the most viewed of the week. Photo: YouTube screenshot See also Barbie: Life in Rose

How did the movie 'Chickens on the Run 2' fare?

'Chicks on the Run 2' remains among the most viewed in its second week, which shows that the work done by Sam and his production team was not in vain. In addition, he has managed to insert the classic story of adventurous chickens to a new generation that can be a challenge for many directors.